New York Mets

nj.com
48688430_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Here’s the best fit for Didi Gregorius in free agency | Brewers? Reds? Yankees? Phillies? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Shortstop Didi Gregorius is a free agent and did not receive a qualifying offer from the New York Yankees. Gregorius struggled in 2019 as he played his way into shape following Tommy John surgery.

Tweets