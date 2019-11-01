New York Mets
MLB News: Athletics Looking To Deal Blake Treinen
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2m
Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reports that the Oakland Athletics are looking to trade Blake Treinen, as well as Jurickson Profar and Josh Phegley, to save money in 2020.According to Tim Dierke
The #Mets are such a great fit for Manuel Margot, and with more of an opportunity to play, he can build on his recent gains in plate discipline. I wrote about that here: https://t.co/ivPOFZkzqP.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @JamesMartinSJ: Lead us not into Penn Station.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @ItsPaulSewald: I had such a blast talking shop with you guys. Thanks for having me on! Everybody take a listen to a little of the behind the scenes things you may not know about the everyday baseball life. https://t.co/icWelzvDmZOfficial Team Account
Big deal indeedDrew Pomeranz’s deal with Padres, according to sources: four-years, $34 million. Pending physical.Beat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Now is Perfect Time To Extend Steven Matz https://t.co/EI4Dl9WJGI #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
This week on A Pod of Their Own, we welcome back @Bbl_Astrophyscs to help us unravel the mystery of the (de?)juiced postseason baseballs and beg MLB to leave our beloved minor league teams where they are. https://t.co/TqpNR0tVzMBlogger / Podcaster
