New York Mets

Mets Merized
48689722_thumbnail

MLB News: Athletics Looking To Deal Blake Treinen

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2m

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reports that the Oakland Athletics are looking to trade Blake Treinen, as well as Jurickson Profar and Josh Phegley, to save money in 2020.According to Tim Dierke

Tweets