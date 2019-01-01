New York Mets

Metsblog
48691197_thumbnail

Mets miss out on Drew Pomeranz as free agent reliever signs with Padres

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Brodie Van Wagenen has prioritized relief help this offseason along with adding a true center fielder and potentially a starting pitcher to replace Zack Wheeler. Now, roughly one month into the offseason, two of the best relievers are off the board.

Tweets