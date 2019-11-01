New York Mets

MLB News: Drew Pomeranz Gets Four-Year Deal From Padres

by: Michael Mayer

The San Diego Padres have signed left-handed reliever Drew Pomeranz according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.Robert Murray of The Athletic reports that the deal is four-years, at $8-9 millio

