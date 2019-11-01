New York Mets

Mets Merized
48709077_thumbnail

MLB News: Nationals Re-Sign Yan Gomes

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 16m

According to a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN, the NL East rival Nationals have agreed on a two-year, $10 million deal to bring catcher Yan Gomes back to the defending world champions.Gomes,

Tweets