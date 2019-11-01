New York Mets

nj.com
48712487_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Gerrit Cole to Phillies? Is Josh Donaldson next for Rangers? What’s next for Greg Bird? Orioles looking cheap - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Here are the latest updates on free agency and trade rumors, including fresh information on free agents Gerrit Cole, Josh Donaldson and Avisail Garcia, among others.

Tweets