New York Mets

The Mets Police
48715302_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: stupid cheap video game Mets let Noah Syndergaard go the Nationals

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 48s

Happy Thanksgiving you turkey-basters. Let us give thanks for all the good memories the Mets gave us in the 2010s.   And let us remember the 2019 Mets Turkeys MLB Shop still has big sales as they clear out the Majestic jerseys before the Nike Swoosh...

Tweets