New York Mets

Rising Apple
48715998_thumbnail

Mets could have used a reinvented lefty like Drew Pomeranz in their 2020 bullpen

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 6m

The New York Mets need whatever relief pitching help they can get. Former starter Drew Pomeranz was one option for them to consider, but a four-year deal w...

Tweets