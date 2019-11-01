New York Mets

Mets Merized
46788741_thumbnail

MMO Fan Shot: Mets Have A Michael Conforto Problem

by: Fan Shots Mets Merized Online 3m

MMO Fan Shot by Chris CappellaIt sometimes feels like a hot take to say Michael Conforto is good, which is ridiculous because of course Michael Conforto is good. His 12.1 fWAR since 2016 ranks

Tweets