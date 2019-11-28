New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Is Noah Syndergaard calling for mascot order 66?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7m
Uh oh. Hide your mascots. Here at the Mets Police we welcome mascots and wish them to live forever. Hopefully Mr. Syndergaard is just kidding. El T-Shirt Hombre plans to sell Los Mets tees for some reason
Tweets
-
RT @hgomez27: Starling Marte about possible trade to the Mets: “The Mets are in position to do that (ready to compete right now on a World Series) and it will be an honor to play with them. If it doesn’t happen, I will keep working hard and giving my team all I have.” (2/2) https://t.co/Bxa2ggobrwMinors
-
Don’t forget to add a 2020 calendar to your order at midnight. https://t.co/ZRIO0vq1T2Super Fan
-
Starling Marte on the #Mets : “The Mets have it all It would be a great opportunity to play with them."Starling Marte sobre posible cambio a los Mets: "Ellos (Piratas) tiene el poder de decidir. Si tuviera en mi, yo me fuera ya porque el calibre de jugadores que tenemos no es para competir en una Serie Mundial. Los Mets lo tienen todo. Sería una gran oportunidad jugar con ellos." https://t.co/8tEEmrzFU5Minors
-
Is Noah Syndergaard calling for mascot order 66? https://t.co/HmS37bvTX4Blogger / Podcaster
-
Kill...Them...All @Cut4 Happy Thanksgiving 🦃Mascots can be pretty terrifying. In our most controversial piece, we’ve ranked the likelihood of who we could beat in a fight. Let’s debate. https://t.co/0hX7dwq36m https://t.co/nnyEfnrzeBProspect
-
The Mets are shaking up their coaching staff with another familiar face: https://t.co/fJPhGtU2dz @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets