NL East Notes: Harrison, Braves, Nationals
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 7m
Josh Harrison received interest from multiple teams before signing his minor league deal with the Phillies yesterday, and MLB Network's …
Best performance by Mr. Koo since that double against Randy Johnson.Beat Writer / Columnist
