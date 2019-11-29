New York Mets
Former MLB Pitcher Will Brunson Has Died
by: Jared Cantatore — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 30s
Will Brunson has died. The former major league pitcher suffered a heart attack as he was hiking at Big Bend National Park in Texas. He was 49 years old.
