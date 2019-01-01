New York Mets

Metsblog
48739867_thumbnail

Black Friday 2019: Best potential deals for MLB free agents

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

In honor of Black Friday, where the lure of bargains convinces otherwise rational people to navigate the madness of overcrowded shopping, here's a list of free agents on which you won't find Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, or Anthony Rendon.

Tweets