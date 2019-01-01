New York Mets

The Score
40568341_thumbnail

Pirates' Marte prefers trade, says Mets would be 'great opportunity'

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 2m

Starling Marte would prefer a trade away from the Pittsburgh Pirates this winter and says he'd like to patrol center field for the New York Mets in 2020."If I had the power, I would leave at this point because the caliber of player (the Pirates)...

Tweets