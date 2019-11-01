New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Phillies pursuing more Yankees free agents - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 11s
The Philadelphia Phillies now are expressing interest in signing Yankees free agents Dellin Betances and Austin Romine as well as Didi Gregorius.
Tweets
-
RT @GraigKreindler: My painting of Babe Ruth waiting patiently for spring.Blogger / Podcaster
-
No one was supposed to see https://t.co/Ce5Qnq1uCyBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Must Determine Willingness To Spend Before Acquiring Starling Marte https://t.co/6iaDX1J9Mo #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
That's one way to slow him down https://t.co/uz59nHDHzPBlogger / Podcaster
-
There are dumb and dirty penalties, and then there is that one.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Solid jersey choice @LBHouseMusicSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets