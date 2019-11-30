If the Mets pass on a 4-5 year deal at $100 mill they would have to explain it. I understand you don’t want too many risky SP contracts, but you need Robin to deGrom’s Batman.

SNY https://t.co/3xo1NJ93Vz According to one executive, Zack Wheeler may command nine figures this winter https://t.co/Km8IDXu3PF