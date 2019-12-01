New York Mets

New York Post
48790120_thumbnail

Bobby Valentine’s advice to Carlos Beltran: Fix Mets’ bullpen

by: Ted Holmlund New York Post 5m

Bobby Valentine has some advice for new skipper Carlos Beltran — fix the bullpen. “I’m pulling for (Beltran),” the former Mets manager told TMZ Sports while attending a Mariano Rivera

Tweets