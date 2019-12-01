New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Bobby Valentine’s advice to Carlos Beltran: Fix Mets’ bullpen
by: Ted Holmlund — New York Post 5m
Bobby Valentine has some advice for new skipper Carlos Beltran — fix the bullpen. “I’m pulling for (Beltran),” the former Mets manager told TMZ Sports while attending a Mariano Rivera
Tweets
-
Ted Holmlund: Bobby Valentine's advice to Carlos Beltran: Fix Mets' bullpen https://t.co/2pkBv3J57D via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @hgomez27: Manny Ramirez hit a homer playing softball in Villa Vazquez, D.R. 🔥🔥🔥Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Bobby Valentine's advice for Carlos Beltran https://t.co/P1PVoXlz8nBlogger / Podcaster
-
Big game. Big stakes https://t.co/tI3Qa1G66qBlogger / Podcaster
-
Great to catch @thePeteyMac on WFAN on the tail end of my drive back to the city tonightBeat Writer / Columnist
-
His faith was rewarded https://t.co/Juil8BA5n0Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets