New York Mets

Mets 360
48795591_thumbnail

The one-year anniversary of the Robinson Cano/Edwin Diaz trade

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 3m

This time last year the buzz was all about the reported trade between the Mets and Mariners, one that wouldn’t be official until December 3. If you just woke up from a year-long coma, the Mets sent…

Tweets