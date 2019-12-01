New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: Seth Lugo to the rotation saves money which is exactly why it will happen
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 3m
The budget-conscious New York Mets could move Seth Lugo to the starting rotation purely to save money on signing another starter. As just about everyone ex...
Tweets
-
Donaldson ended up posting 4.9 WAR for just a $23M/one year commitment. Cano cost us Kelenic and Dunn and we owe him $80M more. It’s never hindsight. It’s always in real time.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Minshew Mania is back https://t.co/0R204fxuUOBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @baseballgods16: @RisingAppleBlog If BVW asks Wilpons to go over CBT it would help. Don’t need back-of-rotation SP; need someone better than Matz at least. Plus a couple more potential BOR SOs who can be multi-inning RPs. They need at least 2 reliable RPs, like Harris/Hudson. Try Amed in CF+sign Hamilton.Blogger / Podcaster
-
-
RT @CollectTheMets: Glad my @The7Line order got in before the storm. As a bonus, it was shipped in a pint glass box (with divider) that was perfect for my other Mets pint glasses. https://t.co/Q0uEdn7StgSuper Fan
-
@RisingAppleBlog It really doesn't. A better plan to potentially replace Wheeler would be trading for Jon Gray.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets