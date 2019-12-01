Meet the Mets 2020 Coaching Staff

My comment that the Mets “weren’t a closer away from contention” seems to be drawing some criticism. My main point was the club had holes they needed to address even after making this trade & they once again handled those moves poorly.

Mathew Brownstein The price the #Mets liked out of this deal: $607,425. That was Edwin Diaz's salary in '19. They wanted to address their closer need for cheap. The problem was, they weren't a closer away from being a contender-not to mention underestimating that McNeil was the real deal. https://t.co/MCYqRhJWNH