New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Former New York Mets’ manager Bobby V has Advise for Carlos Beltran
by: Kyle Newman — Empire Sports Media 7m
Former New York Mets' manager Bobby Valentine believes that the bullpen is the key to Carlos Beltran's success.
Tweets
-
My comment that the Mets “weren’t a closer away from contention” seems to be drawing some criticism. My main point was the club had holes they needed to address even after making this trade & they once again handled those moves poorly.The price the #Mets liked out of this deal: $607,425. That was Edwin Diaz's salary in '19. They wanted to address their closer need for cheap. The problem was, they weren't a closer away from being a contender-not to mention underestimating that McNeil was the real deal. https://t.co/MCYqRhJWNHBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @joanne_arroyo: @The7Line Placed my order at midnight on black Friday and the complete order was at my door on Saturday morning. All items are now wrapped and under the tree. Thank you, Darren for all your hard work and quality products. PS. Love the calendar and the Shirsey! Great fit! LGM!💙🧡Super Fan
-
RT @CramerNY: Tune in tonight LIVE on @AM1240WGBB at 9pm as I take over the second hour of @sportstalk1240. I’ll be talking bad NY football #Jets #Giants, good NY hockey #Islanders #Rangers and of course, baseball hot stove #Mets #Yankees #ThanksgivingWeekend https://t.co/2F6x3r09AcTV / Radio Network
-
Former New York Mets' manager Bobby Valentine has some Advise for Carlos Beltran https://t.co/pDFakubsRvBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @sschreiber13: it's like the fading photo from back to the futureBlogger / Podcaster
-
The pitcher who blogged. The catcher who gunned. The second baseman who limped around the bases. They’re part of the first batch of The Top 100 Mets of the 2010s. https://t.co/rjhW9wgrvDBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets