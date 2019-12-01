New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Bobby Valentine offers managerial advice for Carlos Beltrán
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 3m
Former Mets skipper Bobby Valentine provides straightforward managerial advice for the newly-hired Carlos Beltrán.
Tweets
-
RT @MommaV16: Congrats to Chuck Ray and @winthropvolley @WUEagles on making the @NCAAVolleyball Championships!! Best of luck playing @UWVolleyball from the Viola Family!! Go Eagles!!! @FrankViola16 @FrankViola3 @BrittanyViola @KaylViMinors
-
Antonio Browns wanted to save the Patriots https://t.co/0kOSkSwiyuBlogger / Podcaster
-
What a weekend - friends, family, etc...more importantly I watched the following: - @TheIrishmanFilm - The New One by @birbigs - All of season two of @ACSFX - More @Lodge49 - @watchmen pilot - Enlightened pilotOwner / Front Office
-
Trading JD Davis or Jeff McNeil for Josh Hader is flat out dumb. Maybe worse than Noah Syndergaard for Brandon Drury... can the writers stop playing GM and stick to their day jobs?Latest notes: Availability of #Brewers’ Hader; #RedSox’s decision on JBJ; #Phillies’ evolving infield; the issue with #Nationals’ initial offer to Rendon; catching, second-base markets; more. https://t.co/bq378OEYMRBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @richmacleod: The New York Mets have won a game more recently than the New York Giants. They both last won a game on September 29th, with the Mets’ game ending about two hours later.Super Fan
-
Who leads off the countdown of the Top 100 Mets of the 2010s? So glad you asked! https://t.co/rjhW9wgrvDBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets