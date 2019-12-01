New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Mets trading J.D. Davis or Jeff McNeil for baseball’s best reliever? - nj.com
by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4m
If Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen wants to be aggressive this offseason, Milwaukee’s Josh Hader fits the bill.
Tweets
-
Do not amplify account tournament. I’m not linking it and giving it attention. It’s dumb, mean, and not funny. It causes targeted harassment, especially of women. It’s not cute to complain about your seeding or about the voting. Don’t RT to “own” it. Unfollow it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsMemorabilia: ⚾️ Jersey Sale ⚾️ Save 20% on select game-used and team issued jerseys this week! Offer ends Friday, 12/6 at 5pm. Contact us for the complete listing. #Mets #gameused #memorabilia #authentic #lgm 👉 Gameused@nymets.com https://t.co/ipgDTKFFpjOfficial Team Account
-
RT @RealArtOfWords: Big thanks to @JustinCToscano for taking some time to talk about Shea! https://t.co/4rEERwWT1SBeat Writer / Columnist
-
j.d. davis playing an elf is the most fittingMets will hold their annual holiday party on Wednesday at Citi Field. Sources from the North Pole say Brandon Nimmo will be Santa, with J.D. Davis as his elf.Blogger / Podcaster
-
McNeil is in a much different category than Davis or Smith. Obviously I’d be very interested - as the #Mets should be - in adding Hader. It all comes down to what they’re giving up in a deal. But please, let’s keep McNeil out of any of these conversations.My read on the Josh Hader market, through major league sources, is Mets are one of many teams interested. It’s not yet clear if Brewers will move him. Price for Mets would be high, like Davis, Smith, McNeil category. @Ken_Rosenthal wrote abt Hader/Mets today.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Good obit on Seymour. RIP to a dedicated and kind man.“What I enjoy most about statistics is the chance they give you to relive the past,” Mr. Siwoff said. https://t.co/6SPihf5nAtBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets