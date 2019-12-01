New York Mets

nj.com
47886271_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets trading J.D. Davis or Jeff McNeil for baseball’s best reliever? - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

If Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen wants to be aggressive this offseason, Milwaukee’s Josh Hader fits the bill.

Tweets