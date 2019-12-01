New York Mets

Mets Merized
43188469_thumbnail

Mets Among Many Teams Interested in Josh Hader

by: MMO News Desk Mets Merized Online 5m

Andy Martino of SNY reports that the Mets are among many teams interested in Josh Hader currently. It is not known if the Milwaukee Brewers actually plan to move the southpaw.In order to acqui

Tweets