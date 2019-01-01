New York Mets

Metsblog
48830933_thumbnail

Potential Josh Hader trade packages Mets can try to entice Brewers with

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

With the Mets interested in trading for Brewers closer Josh Hader, one question is how much the Mets would have to give up in order to land him. The other question is how much they should be willing to give up.

Tweets