New York Mets

nj.com
48841652_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Who was non-tendered? 10 new free agents (so far) include C.J. Cron - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

8 p.m., Monday is the deadline to tender 2020 contracts to unsigned controllable players on the 40-man roster.

Tweets