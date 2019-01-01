New York Mets

Metsblog
48847049_thumbnail

Here's why the Mets should take a look at signing free agent pitcher Blake Treinen

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 12m

The Mets are already banking on a big bounce-back season from Edwin Diaz, arguably baseball's best closer in 2018. Why not double down on that approach for 2020, now that Blake Treinen is a free agent?

Tweets