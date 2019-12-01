New York Mets

nj.com
48848362_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Josh Hader available | How Yankees can pry relief ace from Brewers - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6m

The Milwaukee Brewers reportedly are shopping star closer Josh Hader. Would New York Yankees general manger Brian Cashman be interested in making a deal?

Tweets