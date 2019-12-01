New York Mets

Mets Merized
48852847_thumbnail

Morning Briefing: Non-Tender Deadline Leads To Annual Free Agent Frenzy

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 4m

Good morning Mets fans! Monday's 8:00 p.m. EST non-tender deadline has come and gone, and MLB now has a new crop of free agents. With 56 players non-tendered (including one who retired before being

Tweets