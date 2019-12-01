New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB Rumor Roundup: Phillies Looking to Revamp Infield
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 1m
As some of you readers sit and wait through a prolific snowstorm in New England, here are some notable names that were non-tendered as the off-season hot stove heats up.Following Players Were
Tweets
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Are all the Autograph Tickets sold out for Mets Fa... https://t.co/dhf7MR41TKBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Marlins have chosen to embrace the uncertainty inherent in life and baseball. https://t.co/5JgyfoHnuyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hamels expressing interest in white socks is one of those things that definitely checks out..@ColeHamels tells @ChuckGarfien that he sees himself as a good fit in the #WhiteSox rotation. LISTEN to the full interview on the White Sox Talk Podcast 🎧: https://t.co/KOq9dnH3vB https://t.co/3hUKeYbxRBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ShortReliefBP: As @richmacleod tweeted, the Mets have won a game more recently than the Giants. The football Giants. It's so bad @fergoe, an *Atlanta* fan, feels no envy towards New York sports fans. https://t.co/ApgwVbm1iJ https://t.co/89LrpHJi9wBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: hey twitter fam, some news: a few weeks ago my only brother whom I love very much was diagnosed with T-cell Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He's only 29 y/o & a personal trainer. Cancer is unsettling & heavy so if you are able, please donate & send good vibes 🙏🏽🎗️ https://t.co/4cFYUUNqwj https://t.co/XrMbQaAweDMinors
-
RT @NYBBWAA: ‘Artist creates memorable images for sports fans’ by @JustinCToscano for @TheRecordSports https://t.co/kBWxxbycjP https://t.co/gfg3iGrkv5Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets