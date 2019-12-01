New York Mets

Mets Merized
MLB News: RHP Shun Yamaguchi, 2B Ryosuke Kikuchi Officially Posted

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3m

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that Major League Baseball informed teams on Monday that second baseman Ryosuke Kikuchi and right-handed pitcher Shun Yamaguchi have been posted.

