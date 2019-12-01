New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Zack Wheeler Already Has One Offer of At Least $100 Million
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 12s
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, free agent right-handed starting pitcher Zack Wheeler already has one offer of at least $100 million. Rosenthal notes that Wheeler will likely sign a fi
Tweets
-
I laughedMets Reportedly Looking To Move Bad Contracts https://t.co/MGOQnvRnPx https://t.co/SV94GgAXCMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets Reportedly Looking To Move Bad Contracts https://t.co/MGOQnvRnPxBlogger / Podcaster
-
This #GivingTuesday I am donating to @MDAorg, so no one else has to battle the horrid disease my brother battled and so no other sibling ever has to feel the loss and devastation that I do. https://t.co/O6K2b2WpacBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets should recreate last season and trade Lowrie and Familia and two top prospects for a reliever with one good season and a 36 year old owed $100+ million. Miguel Cabrera and Buck Farmer, anybody?Mets considering trading Jed Lowrie, Jeurys Familia by packaging them with young, low-cost player https://t.co/pdBQuywCl4 https://t.co/440SL2NvnUBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jack_hendon99: Signing Lowrie in the first place didn’t make any sense. Finding a taker for him now is nearly impossible. Just like getting Grandal became an impossibility once the front office picked Ramos. It all starts with ownership, but no way would Sandy Alderson have been this recklessBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @UncleChaps: Good work, everybody. Have a good night.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets