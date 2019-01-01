New York Mets

The Score
48859535_thumbnail

Report: Mets considering trading Lowrie, Familia

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 3m

The New York Mets are trying to clear money to make other moves this offseason and are considering trading infielder Jed Lowrie and relief pitcher Jeurys Familia, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.New York would likely package one or both of them...

Tweets