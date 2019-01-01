New York Mets
Cult hero Agbayani's rise captivated Mets fans
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 11s
All told, the “Benny and the Mets” phenomenon that took over Queens in the late 1990s lasted, essentially, for only three seasons. Benny Agbayani burst into the consciousness of Mets fans in 1999, as a 27-year-old Hawaiian rookie with thunder in his...
