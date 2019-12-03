New York Mets

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Mets of the 2010s: 80-71

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 19s

Welcome to the third installment of Faith and Fears countdown of The Top 100 Mets of the 2010s. Who was in center? One swing is sometimes all it takes. 79. Yet it didnt very much.

Tweets