New York Mets

New York Mets Videos
48865475_thumbnail

Andrés Giménez: Mic'd Up!

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 43s

Check out Andrés Giménez mic'd up for his pregame routine in the Arizona Fall League. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and su...

Tweets