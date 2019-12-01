New York Mets

MMO Free Agent Profile: Cameron Maybin, OF

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 1m

Cameron MaybinPosition: OFBats/Throws: R/RAge: April 4, 1987 (32)Traditional Stats: .285/.364/.494, 17 2B, 11 HR, 32 RBI, 72 K, 269 PAAdvanced Stats: 127 wRC+, .362 wOBA, 1.6 fWAR

