New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
48869606_thumbnail

Hader a fit for Mets? The case for and against

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

One year ago Tuesday, the Mets made their seven-player blockbuster trade with the Mariners official, acquiring Edwin Díaz as the centerpiece of a deal designed to spur them back into contention. It didn’t work out quite as they envisioned; Díaz blew...

Tweets