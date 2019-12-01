New York Mets

Mets Merized
48875081_thumbnail

Decade fWAR Leaders: Position Players

by: Lindsay Moran Mets Merized Online 4m

We've rounded up the top 10 fWAR leaders of the decade. This is a two-part series, which will also include fWAR rankings for pitchers. The information in this series is courtesy of FanGraphs.1. Da

Tweets