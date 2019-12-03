New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Fan Fest: are the Mets even serious? Let’s look at what the Cubs and Red Sox do
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 19s
st I thought I’d write about Mets Fan Fest. I am glad they are doing it. The questions I keep having are, why are they doing it, and are they actually serious about doing it well? It occurred to me what the Mets are missing with what they have...
Tweets
-
RT @a_demare: Africa by Baby YodaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Would be cool if @disneyplus streamed everything in its original aspect ratio—the Simpsons and Nightmare Before Christmas, for example—as it does with The Mandalorian.Blogger / Podcaster
-
"Had to be Coded twice" https://t.co/lHZmgv8BgLBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets are already regretting a couple of last offseason's signings https://t.co/MGOQnw8YH5Blogger / Podcaster
-
The only two baseball writers I trust are Ken Rosenthal and Tiki Barber.Super Fan
-
Best cameo in The Irishman is Lois of "I need my lucky hat" fame from Goodfellas.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets