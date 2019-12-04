New York Mets

The Mets Police
48885371_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: groupthink has decided Jed Lowrie must go

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

I took some time last night and wrote a lengthy piece in which I ask: Are the Mets even serious about their Fan Fest? SLACKISH REACTION:  Now one but two articles out there about how the Mets should not bring back Jed Lowrie.  That means today the...

Tweets