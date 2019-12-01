New York Mets
MLB rumors: What Yankees were pitching to Gerrit Cole in meeting - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4m
Yankees GM Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone and pitching coach Matt Blake met with free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole on Tuesday in Southern California.
Doing more ads than the MetsBlogger / Podcaster
The market for Zack Wheeler is heating up and the Mets are not one of the rumored teams to be in on him. https://t.co/pACH7kec7YBlogger / Podcaster
Sources: Phillies seen as top bidder for Wheeler https://t.co/CMfo7x7WyaTV / Radio Network
The question I keep asking myself is why the Mets are bothering with a Fan Feat if they are gonna half-(do) it? Or is that just the core of the organization and how they handle everything?Blogger / Podcaster
What we discussed yesterday on @TikiAndTierney pertaining to the #Mets possibly being sold was speculation. Rumblings of investors being financially vetted. Not a report, speculation. Doesn't mean speculatory issues can't come to fruition.TV / Radio Personality
Still alive for Wheeler, per sources: #Phillies, #Reds, #WhiteSox. Possible other teams remain in mix; #Angels also have shown real interest. Phillies’ push first reported by @Buster_ESPN.Blogger / Podcaster
