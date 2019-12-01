New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Phillies Current Top Bidders For Zack Wheeler, Mets Not Involved
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 1m
According to Buster Olney of ESPN early on Wednesday morning, the Phillies are currently seen as the top bidders for the services of talented free agent starter Zack Wheeler.Olney also noted t
Tweets
-
Doing more ads than the MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
The market for Zack Wheeler is heating up and the Mets are not one of the rumored teams to be in on him. https://t.co/pACH7kec7YBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sources: Phillies seen as top bidder for Wheeler https://t.co/CMfo7x7WyaTV / Radio Network
-
The question I keep asking myself is why the Mets are bothering with a Fan Feat if they are gonna half-(do) it? Or is that just the core of the organization and how they handle everything?Blogger / Podcaster
-
What we discussed yesterday on @TikiAndTierney pertaining to the #Mets possibly being sold was speculation. Rumblings of investors being financially vetted. Not a report, speculation. Doesn't mean speculatory issues can't come to fruition.TV / Radio Personality
-
Still alive for Wheeler, per sources: #Phillies, #Reds, #WhiteSox. Possible other teams remain in mix; #Angels also have shown real interest. Phillies’ push first reported by @Buster_ESPN.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets