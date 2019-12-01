New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Robinson Cano Deal Failed So Mets May Try It Again

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 10m

You have to almost admire the Mets stubbornness/stupidity. In 2019, Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz combined for a -0.3 WAR, and Jarred Kelenic is currently rated by MLB Pipeline as the 13th best pros…

Tweets