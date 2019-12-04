New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: Wilson Ramos as the 2020 starting catcher is the right decision
by: Elizabeth Muratore — Fansided: Rising Apple 4m
The New York Mets appear ready to move forward with Wilson Ramos as their starting catcher in 2020. If so, it's the right decision. Over the last several y...
Tweets
-
A suggested @alyankovic Pearl Jam parody. "Can't find a Butter Man."'Butter Man' explains how he's spreading joy after 'feud' with @AlRoker at parade https://t.co/BispDb3uedBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Mediagoon: Mets fans shut out of the official #MetsFanFest should hit up our unofficial one we have done for years. @QBConvention 2020 will have Jerry Koosman,@wagsk13wjs_e, @20Hojo panels, signings,vendors, games and more. https://t.co/7ffao0SkG5Blogger / Podcaster
-
All holidays! The Mets are inclusive.@metspolice I asked this question yesterday: what holiday are they celebrating?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Keep the Billy Wagner votes coming!Ballot #14 is from Jay Cohen. Gained votes here for Helton (now net +2) and Wagner (+3). In the Tracker: https://t.co/bp1RXBnrHI https://t.co/D6pKUbsx1hBlogger / Podcaster
-
It is that time of year again when we are reminded the Mets play in a small market.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets fans shut out of the official #MetsFanFest should hit up our unofficial one we have done for years. @QBConvention 2020 will have Jerry Koosman,@wagsk13wjs_e, @20Hojo panels, signings,vendors, games and more. https://t.co/7ffao0SkG5Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets