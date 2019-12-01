New York Mets

nj.com
48893631_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Cole Hamels returns to NL East, but not to the Phillies | Which pitcher will be next to sign? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Free-agent left-hander Cole Hamels went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA in 27 starts last season for the Chicago Cubs.

Tweets