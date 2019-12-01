New York Mets

MLB News: Cole Hamels Agrees To Deal With Braves

by: John Jackson

Cole Hamels and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a one-year, $18 million contract according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.Hamels, who turns 36 later this month, went 7-7 for the Chicago Cubs in 2019

