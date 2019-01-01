New York Mets

Metsblog
45903105_thumbnail

J.D. Davis talks about role with Mets in 2020, says he prefers third base

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

Brodie Van Wagenen has expressed a desire to add a true center fielder this offseason, shift Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto to corner outfield spots, and use Jeff McNeil primarily at third base. All of that could impact J.D. Davis in a big way.

Tweets