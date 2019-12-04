New York Mets

Newsday
48897011_thumbnail

J.D. Davis says he doesn't know anything about Astros' alleged cheating | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com December 4, 2019 2:05 PM Newsday 1m

New manager Carlos Beltran isn’t the only Mets employee connected to the 2017 Astros cheating scandal. Before his breakout 2019 with the Mets, third baseman/leftfielder J.D. Davis was teammates with B

Tweets