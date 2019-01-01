New York Mets
Mets’ days under Wilpon ownership could be numbered after investment announcement
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 34s
While the long-term implications are not clear, Wednesday may prove to be a significant day in the modern history of the New York Mets. The team announced that Steve Cohen, an investor in the Mets, is increasing his share of ownership. As part of...
RT @DeeshaThosar: How many Mets fans care if the new majority owner “escaped criminal indictment” despite being the FBI’s main target... donated $2.25 million to a Super PAC called America Leads that supported Chris Christie's presidential candidacy... oh and is dubbed the “hedge fund king” https://t.co/NQP3O0fgTnBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @NYMammoths: #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
June 2026: with manager John Buck’s Mets 12 games back, Mets fans pine for the good old days of the Wilpons.Blogger / Podcaster
If it could happen with the Mets...BREAKING: The Sterling Partners and Steve Cohen are negotiating an agreement in which Cohen would increase his investment in the #Mets, per source. Fred Wilpon will remain Control Person and CEO for five years and Jeff Wilpon will remain COO for five-year period as well.Blogger / Podcaster
"We understand this is a results business." https://t.co/eFuJfHfxJmBlogger / Podcaster
Mets fans having to wait five years for Steve Cohen to take control of the team. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
